Jim Beam offers 1 customer a 'snow globe experience' for socially distant celebrations

If you have to drink in a bubble to drink safely, then drink a bubble.

The upcoming holiday season may not look like it has in years past. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, health officials are still recommending that people social distance and avoid large crowds. While this is a challenge for most the year, it’s especially difficult during the holiday season when people like to meet with family and friends.

Fortunately, Jim Beam has a solution.

The bourbon-maker is offering one fan the opportunity to celebrate the holidays in a one-of-a-kind experience that’s been dubbed the “Beam Snow Globe.” The company will set up a unique display in the recipient’s front yard that includes three “snow globe” domes that can each sit one or two people for proper, socially distanced celebrations.

According to a press release from the brand, the display also includes a “physically distant, licensed bartender and a high-quality speaker system for music and communication between globes.

Jim Beam’s seventh-generation master distiller Fred Noe said, “Here at Jim Beam, we’re all about bringing people together safely and responsibly over a glass of bourbon. While we wish we could welcome folks to the Jim Beam American Stillhouse for the holidays this year, instead we’re bringing the spirit of Kentucky to a few bourbon lovers with this unique ‘Beam Snow Globe’ experience and some bourbon cocktails.”

The “Beam Snow Globe” experience will be made available on the company’s website on Dec. 10, sometime after noon. The press release says that it will be offered on a “first-come, first-serve” basis, meaning that one quick clicking user will be able to purchase it for $17.95, based on the year the Beam family began distilling bourbon.