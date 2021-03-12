Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Lifestyle

KISS singer Gene Simmons selling Beverly Hills mansion for $25M

Simmons previously listed the home in October for $22 million

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for March 12

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

KISS frontman Gene Simmons is selling his Beverly Hills home once again.

Simmons, 71, has relisted his two-acre Benedict Canyon home for $25 million after some careful renovations.

The legendary vocalist previously listed the property for $22 million in October, but it never sold.

Gene Simmons has listed his two-acre Benedict Canyon home for $25 million following renovations. (Reuters)

However, after investing some money into renovations, the “Strutter” singer is now ready to sell his property once again.

KISS CO-FOUNDER ACE FREHLEY ACCUSES GENE SIMMONS OF GROPING HIS WIFE IN SEARING SOCIAL MEDIA POST

The home sits at 13,405 square feet.

The legendary vocalist previously listed the property for $22 million in October, but it never sold.  (Christopher Amitrano)

It features a wealth of amenities, including a 60-foot water slide, a professional size tennis court and parking for 35 cars, according to TMZ.

Prior to the renovations, four out of the seven bedrooms of the home were adorned in KISS merchandise as an homage to Simmons’ world-famous band, but now the rooms have been redecorated to create a more widespread appeal.

It features a wealth of amenities, including a 60-foot water slide, a professional size tennis court and parking for 35 cars. (Christopher Amitrano)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

Renovations for the property include the removal of said KISS merchandise, the addition of new windowpanes, brighter lighting as well as the updating and rearrangement of furniture

'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' stars Matt and Josh Altman currently hold the property listing. (Christopher Amitrano)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” stars Matt and Josh Altman currently hold the property listing.