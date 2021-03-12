KISS singer Gene Simmons selling Beverly Hills mansion for $25M

KISS frontman Gene Simmons is selling his Beverly Hills home once again.

Simmons, 71, has relisted his two-acre Benedict Canyon home for $25 million after some careful renovations.

The legendary vocalist previously listed the property for $22 million in October, but it never sold.

However, after investing some money into renovations, the “Strutter” singer is now ready to sell his property once again.

KISS CO-FOUNDER ACE FREHLEY ACCUSES GENE SIMMONS OF GROPING HIS WIFE IN SEARING SOCIAL MEDIA POST

The home sits at 13,405 square feet.

It features a wealth of amenities, including a 60-foot water slide, a professional size tennis court and parking for 35 cars, according to TMZ.

Prior to the renovations, four out of the seven bedrooms of the home were adorned in KISS merchandise as an homage to Simmons’ world-famous band, but now the rooms have been redecorated to create a more widespread appeal.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

Renovations for the property include the removal of said KISS merchandise, the addition of new windowpanes, brighter lighting as well as the updating and rearrangement of furniture

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

“Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” stars Matt and Josh Altman currently hold the property listing.