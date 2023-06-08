Kirk Cameron rips Bud Light for its marketing missteps: 'Never betray your audience'

Actor, writer and producer Kirk Cameron is known most recently for his bestselling children's books and his public library appearances across the country as he shares pro-faith, pro-family and pro-country messages with parents and children.

Now he's delivered some pointed marketing advice to Bud Light amid its controversial partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

In exclusive comments to Fox Business, Cameron called out Bud Light for what he suggests is its betrayal of its audience.

Said Cameron, "'Growing Pains' and the gospel taught me to never betray your audience." (Cameron rose to fame on the TV sitcom "Growing Pains," which ran from 1985 to 1992.)

BUD LIGHT EXPERIENCED ANOTHER WEEK OF SALES DECLINE, DROPPING 24% FROM YEAR AGO

Cameron added, "Mine are my family, my country and God."

He went on in exclusive comments to Fox Business, "Trust breakers loose. Trust keepers win. Every time."

He continued, "You just have to stay around long enough to see the end of the story."

Bud Light is made by Anheuser-Busch.

Bud Light and its parent Anheuser-Busch have been dealing with backlash since early April of this year, when the company created custom cans for transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney. Some beer drinkers said they would boycott the brand.

Fox Business reached out to Anheuser-Busch for comment.

On Twitter on Wednesday, Cameron shared a direct message with the company.

"Big mistake. You forgot to read the room. This one’s on me, Bud."

He tagged "Bud Light" in his post, which contains a video he made with other specific advice for the company and for any company, for that matter, that he suggests may have lost its way.

As of late yesterday, his post received over 195,000 views.

Cameron recently spoke at the Seattle Public Library to a large crowd of parents and kids, reading from his new illustrated children's book, "Pride Comes Before the Fall," published by Brave Books.

He encountered a small group of protesters who objected to his pro-family messages during his children's book event.

"With a nation that is so saturated with the idea that pride is a good thing, the Bible warns us that pride is the deadliest of the seven deadly sins."

One individual hoisted a large sign that said, "You are growing to be a real pain — you know that."

Cameron told Fox News Digital about that last week, "One nostalgic protester — protesting a book about humility? — lugged a huge sandwich board that said that I was ‘growing to be a real pain.’ Nicely played, sir!" added Cameron.

The protesters who showed up, however, were largely overwhelmed by the many supportive parents, children and families who came out to see him and hear him.

Coach Joe Kennedy of Bremerton, Washington , joined him as well at that event.

BUD LIGHT PARENT ANHEUSER-BUSCH SEES $27 BILLION GONE, SHARES NEAR BEAR MARKET

Cameron will appear this coming Saturday, June 10, at another public library for another children's book event.

This time he'll appear in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Said Cameron about one of his most recent public library book-focused events, "In the city most famous for coffee and grunge music, we were awakened with a joyful song of gratitude from hundreds of parents and kids at the Seattle Public Library ."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Cameron also told Fox News Digital in a recent phone interview, "With a nation that is so saturated with the idea that pride is a good thing, the Bible warns us that pride is the deadliest of the seven deadly sins. Before greed, gluttony, sloth, wrath, envy and lust – is pride."

It's why he's releasing a new series of books for kids on the eleven deadly sins — with pride as the first themed book.

Said Cameron, "I want to teach children the importance of being humble and kind" through this new book.



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

It is Cameron's second children's book, after "As You Grow," which was a bestseller.

Trent Talbot, CEO of Brave Books, based in Texas, told Fox Business, "In life, you get what you allow. It's inspiring to see Christian conservative parents finally flex their muscles and no longer support these corporations who use their dollars against them."

Aislinn Murphy of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.