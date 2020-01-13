Kind cuts calories on product labels

Kind is raising the bar.

Continue Reading Below

The New York City-based food brand, known for its fruit and nut-packed snack bars, announced Tuesday it’s slashing the calorie count on its product labels by 20 percent, citing research from the United States Department of Agriculture that reveals calories for its main ingredients like almonds and cashews have been miscalculated. It suggests eaters could have been consuming fewer calories than they thought.

Researchers at the USDA found that whole nuts, such as almonds and cashews, make up 19 and 16 percent fewer calories, respectively, than previously calculated, as a result of the way our bodies digest fat found in nuts. So Kind is changing the calorie count on its packaging for the majority of its product line, which will have 10 to 30 fewer calories per bar. Its best-selling bar, the Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt initially containing 200 calories, now has 180 calories per serving. The Caramel Almond and Sea Salt bar, which contained 200 calories previously, will now have 170. The nutrients in each will stay the same.

“Not all calories are created equal. The way we currently calculate the calorie counts into the foods we consume is relying on a 100-year-old system,” Kind CEO Daniel Lubetzky told FOX Business, referring to the Atwater system of measuring calories.

With certain tree nuts, like almonds, fewer calories are absorbed by the body than the calories contained in other foods, research from the USDA suggests.

“Nuts remain a nutrient-dense snack, but the number of calories provided in a single serving has been grossly miscalculated,” David Baer, a leading researcher for the USDA said in a statement.

Sixty-one percent of adults are aiming to reduce their calorie intake, according to market research from NPD Group. And calories are the second most checked item consumers look for on the label, according to NPD, so it's likely that having a more accurate calorie count on packaging will lead to increased sales. The new calorie count on Kind boxes is hitting grocery store shelves now and will be widely available in the coming months.

The global snack bar market size was valued at slightly more than $20 billion in 2018 and is forecast to grow at a 7 percent rate in the next five years, according to Grand View Research. And much of the growth is due to increasing consumer demand for better-for-you snack and meal replacement options with little-to-know sugar coupled with an on-the-go lifestyle.

IMPOSSIBLE FOODS DEBUTS PLANT-BASED PORK

Lubetzky says the brand is developing a number of new plant-based products in 2020. Last year, the healthy snack food company entered the frozen category with the release of Kind Frozen bars, a frozen version of its best-selling Dark Chocolate Almond Sea Salt bar, sold at Wal-Mart locations nationwide.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE

The Business of Food explores the rapidly changing $1.5 trillion food industry every Tuesday on FOX Business.