Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Tech

Kim Kardashian asks Zoom, Snapchat to join forces again

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 24

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Media mogul Kim Kardashian asked video conferencing app Zoom and social media app Snapchat to join forces again in a Friday tweet.

Continue Reading Below

The millionaire reality TV star asked the companies why Snapchat filters are no longer available on Zoom, which used to support Snap Camera, an app that allows users to take photos using Snapchat filters without having to open the separate social media app.

"Zoom and Snapchat what happened? I need you guys to work together again ASAP LOL I used to be able to have snap chat filters on my zoom camera through [Snap Camera], and now its gone ... please someone help!" she tweeted.

Tech product review website Tom's Guide noted in an April 9 update on its directions for how to use Snap Camera filters on Zoom that the video conferencing app had "quietly paused support for Snap Camera, meaning you can't use the Snapchat filters."

ZOOM FIGHTS 'ZOOMBOMBING' BY ALLOWING HOSTS TO REPORT PARTICIPANTS

Zoom has come under fire over the last month for privacy and security concerns due to the app's rapid growth that brought on unexpected issues such as hacking and Zoombombing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Neither SnapChat nor Zoom immediately responded to an inquiry from FOX Business.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE