Kim Kardashian asks Zoom, Snapchat to join forces again

Media mogul Kim Kardashian asked video conferencing app Zoom and social media app Snapchat to join forces again in a Friday tweet.

Continue Reading Below

The millionaire reality TV star asked the companies why Snapchat filters are no longer available on Zoom, which used to support Snap Camera, an app that allows users to take photos using Snapchat filters without having to open the separate social media app.

"Zoom and Snapchat what happened? I need you guys to work together again ASAP LOL I used to be able to have snap chat filters on my zoom camera through [Snap Camera], and now its gone ... please someone help!" she tweeted.

Tech product review website Tom's Guide noted in an April 9 update on its directions for how to use Snap Camera filters on Zoom that the video conferencing app had "quietly paused support for Snap Camera, meaning you can't use the Snapchat filters."

ZOOM FIGHTS 'ZOOMBOMBING' BY ALLOWING HOSTS TO REPORT PARTICIPANTS

Zoom has come under fire over the last month for privacy and security concerns due to the app's rapid growth that brought on unexpected issues such as hacking and Zoombombing.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Neither SnapChat nor Zoom immediately responded to an inquiry from FOX Business.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE