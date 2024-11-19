Kim Kardashian experiences Tesla's robot, cybercab firsthand

Kim Kardashian recently got to experience some of Tesla’s upcoming technology firsthand.

The businesswoman and reality TV star on Monday afternoon posted video of her talking to one of Tesla’s humanoid Optimus robots, writing, "Meet my new friend."

In the video, the white Optimus robot stood in a grassy area while Kardashian was off screen. It offered her a wave when she said hello to it.

Kardashian formed the shape of half a heart with one of her hands, and the robot did the other half with its own, the video showed.

"You know how to do that?" she reacted.

Kardashian sounded amused when the Optimus robot then made running gestures with its arms.

It also moved its arms like waves, prompting her to say, "Oh, you are Hawaiian."

The video, which had racked up 8.1 million views as of Tuesday afternoon, was reposted on X by billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk. He also replied to it with a sunglasses-wearing emoji.

Other footage posted Monday evening by Kardashian captured an Optimus robot sitting in the driver’s seat of an open Cybercab.

"Hey guys, my ride is here, the new Tesla Cybercabs," she said in the second video, before acknowledging the robot — this one gold — with a "Hi, sir."

She panned the camera to the wheels of the Cybercab.

"Oh my god, look at these rims," she said.

The video was captioned, "Optimus is here to take [me] for a ride in the Cybercab."

Both the Cybercab and Optimus are technology that Tesla has been developing.

Musk introduced the world to two versions of Tesla’s Robotaxi vehicles — the Cybercab sedan and the larger "Robovan" — last month during an event called "We, Robot."

Later in October, while speaking on Tesla’s third quarter earnings call, Musk guessed the steering wheel-free Cybercab would be "reaching volume production in ‘26."

"We’re aiming for at least 2 million units a year of Cybercab," he said. "That’ll be in more than one factory, but I think it’s at least 2 million units a year, maybe 4 million ultimately."

Meanwhile, Musk has been bullish about the potential of Optimus.

He said in October that he believes the Tesla robot "has a good chance of being the most valuable product ever made."

His company has been leaning more and more into autonomous technology, including for its Tesla vehicles and Optimus.

Tesla’s current lineup of electric vehicles includes the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y and Cybertruck. It also makes an electric semi truck.