Kim Kardashian launches home accessories line

In conjunction with her SKKN BY KIM venture, Kim Kardashian – estimated by Forbes to be worth close to $2 billion – is now releasing home accessories that match her skincare line's aesthetic.

In an interview with Architectural Digest, Kardashian discussed the new products she intends to sell: a tissue box, a waste-basket, a vanity tray, a canister and a round container.

The items, created out of cement, perfectly compliment the packaging of her skincare products.

The reality star, who just recently launched her own private equity firm, might live a glamorous lifestyle, but she enjoys a very minimalist living space.

Speaking to Architectural Digest, she shares "Minimalism is still very important to me, especially in my home. I’ve let my kids decorate their own rooms—they can go wild with whatever colors they want—but in the main part of the house, I really like the calmness minimalism brings. I really wanted to replicate that mindset in this collection."

Her sprawling Hidden Hills home, the place she once shared with ex Kanye West, is full of muted gray and beige tones. "I love concrete and gray tones, it feels really Zen to me. . . . All my inspiration was concrete sculpture and varying shades of stone. For these new home accessories, I wanted to make sure they really complemented the skincare line and were designed to display my products and elevate any home with modern, minimalistic elegance."

The mother of four went on to say, "When designing the home accessory pieces, I wanted to marry art and functionality, and be able to re-imagine any space into a serene oasis. I especially love how the Round Container and the Canister are perfect for storing cotton pads, Q-tips or for any trinkets on countertops or around the home to keep it clutter-free."

"The most exciting part has been being able to take the calming aesthetic and monochromatic interior design elements from my home and bring it to others through these pieces," the entrepreneur said.

The collection has prices ranging from $65 to $129, or the complete five-piece bundle for $355.

Kardashian's latest products will be available October 6.