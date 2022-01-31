Kia recalling 410,000 vehicles over airbag issue

Kia is recalling more than 410,000 vehicles due to an issue that may prevent its airbags from inflating during a crash.

"The Air Bag Control Unit (ACU) cover may contact a memory chip on the printed circuit board and damage the electrical circuit," a notice posted on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's website on Jan. 25 reads. "Circuit damage may result in deactivated airbags that will not deploy in a crash."

DEWALT RECALLS THOUSANDS OF CHAINSAWS DUE TO INJURY HAZARD

Kia's impacted vehicles Soul vehicles manufactured from July 25, 2016 through Dec. 24, 2018, 2017-2019 Sedona vehicles manufactured from July 12, 2016 through Jan. 10, 2019, 2017-2019 Soul EV vehicles manufactured from May 18, 2017 through Sept. 28, 2018, 2017-2018 Forte vehicles manufactured from March 2, 2017 through July 27, 2018 All 2017 model year Forte Koup vehicles manufactured on Oct. 4, 2016

Kia has received 13 customer complaints and 947 warranty claims related to the issue. However, no fatalities, injuries, crashes or fires have been reported. The issue first surfaced in Korea last July.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Kia said dealers will inspect the airbag control unit and either update its software or replace it free of charge. Kia will also reimburse owners of the impacted vehicles for any repair expenses already incurred.

Owners of impacted vehicles will be notified by mail starting March 21 and can contact Kia customer service at 1-800-333-4542.