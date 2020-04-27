KFC serving plant-based chicken in China after US debut

KFC is serving up its plant-based chicken to select stores in China months after testing the alternative protein at locations in the U.S.

Continue Reading Below

The chicken chain is partnering with U.S food giant Cargill to debut its nuggets at participating stores in Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen until April 30.

KFC TO SERVE BEYOND MEAT’S PLANT-BASED ‘FRIED CHICKEN’

Ticker Security Last Change Change % YUM YUM! BRANDS 87.21 +1.32 +1.54%

"The test of KFC's Plant-Based Chicken Nuggets caters to the growing market in China for delicious alternative meat options on the go," said Yum China CEO Joey Wat. "We believe that testing the plant-based chicken concept with one of our most iconic products will take this increasingly popular meatless trend to a new level."

KFC became the first chain to serve up a plant-based chicken product as fast-food chains like Burger King and Dunkin' Brands push for alternatives to beef with meatless patties and imitation sausage.

KFC BECOMES FIRST TO OFFER PLANT-BASED FRIED CHICKEN

In January, KFC teamed with Beyond Meat to serve its plant-based fried chicken at several of its restaurants in Tennessee and North Carolina after a successful test run.

The menu item will look and taste like real chicken and will include high-quality protein such as soy, wheat and special pea, "which help create a taste that is as close as possible to real chicken," the restaurant chain said.

Participating stores will be given a "green makeover" throughout the test period to "convey the plant-based concept of the product."

KFC is also offering customers the chance to share feedback on the new product before potentially initiating a wider-scale rollout.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS