Coronavirus prompts Pizza Hut, KFC to expand contactless ordering

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Continue Reading Below

Pizza Hut wants to ensure its customers remain healthy when ordering meals for curbside pickup amid the coronavirus pandemic.

FAST-FOOD CHAINS OPEN DURING CORONAVIRUS

The company, which is owned by Yum! Brands, announced in a recent press release it is expanding its contactless options for online orders and will utilize tamper-proof safety seals. These new policies are meant to safeguard the pizzas so customers will be “the first to touch their food” after it has been taken out of an oven that’s 400-plus degrees.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % YUM YUM! BRANDS 80.11 +2.47 +3.18%

Additionally, more than 10 million non-surgical-grade face masks will be distributed throughout the restaurant chain for employees along with counter shields, single-use disposables gloves, social distancing reminders and team temperatures checks.

CRISISCORONAVIRUS BOOSTS FOOD DELIVERY SALES IN SUBURBS

“The health and safety of our team members, customers and the communities we serve remains our top priority,” said Nicolas Burquier, Pizza Hut’s chief customer and operations officer. “We understand people trust us to provide safe, fast and reliable food to feed them and their families. We take that responsibility very seriously and these new measures are reaffirmation of that mentality.”

CORONAVIRUS FOOD SAFETY TIPS

Yum! Brands is also implementing new measures in its other chain restaurants.

KFC announced it is taking steps to up the safety at each of its locations with contact-free infrared temperature scanners, which allow each restaurant to check every employee's' temperature before they start their shift. Contactless curbside pickup and delivery have been launched and 13 million face masks will be distributed to team members across the U.S., according to a press release published by QSR Magazine.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Counter shields are being installed in stores to provide a physical barrier while extender payment pads are being added to drive-thrus to “limit contact between customers and employees."

Yum! Brands’ chain Taco Bell did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment about contactless food service.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS