Kevin Sorbo speaks out about Hollywood hypocrisy, 2020 election: 'It’s not really over yet'

Kevin Sorbo spoke out about the “hypocrisy” he sees on the left with regard to the 2020 presidential election.

The actor appeared on “Mornings with Maria” Monday to discuss his new film, “The Penitent Thief,” as well as recent comments by his Hollywood cohort Matthew McConaughey. The “Dazed and Confused” actor recently spoke on Russell Brand’s podcast about how he feels people in showbusiness have been mocking the right for too long to ask for unity under a Joe Biden presidency now.

“You see it happen all the time,” Sorbo said. “Hypocrisy seems to be ruling everybody right now. You mention Matthew McConaughey and his little podcast with… Russell Brand. I’ve got to give him some kudos on that because I thought that was pretty cool. At least they looked like they’re trying to reach across the aisle and have a civil discussion about this.”

The star went on to explain what he sees as a difference between how people on the right and people on the left react to political news they don’t like, accusing one side of causing harm while the other, in his eyes, remains peaceful.

“You don’t see that going on from the right. We’re not out there screaming and marching in the streets right now, destroying people’s businesses and livelihoods by saying, ‘Hey, wait a minute, this election was stolen,’” he said.

Most recently, following the two pro-Trump rallies in Washington, D.C., groups of Proud Boys and Antifa activists clashed in the streets sparking a series of brawls and stabbings that kept police working throughout the night to bring order.

Sorbo went on to note that he doesn't believe Trump has lost the election.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s not really over yet anyway because, you look at all the evidence out there, it’s quite interesting that a lot of these swing states closed their ballot count at 10 at night and said, ‘wait a minute, wait a minute, we’ve got to slow down what’s going on here.’ I’m happy to find out what’s going to happen before the Jan. 20 swearing-in happens because I think we’ve got some interesting stories left to be told.”

The actor is echoing many of the sentiments from Trump’s supporters who are accusing swing states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Georgia of widespread voter fraud despite Trump’s legal team being unable to produce evidence of such an allegation in court.