Kevin O’Leary delivers his top tips for building businesses, pinching pennies as costs soar

Kevin O'Leary delivers blunt-force business and personal finance advice on an upcoming episode of the digital game show "Rent Free" with Ankur Jain, CEO and founder of Bilt Rewards.

Entrepreneurs "deserve to burn in hell in perpetuity" for ignoring his most critical suggestion, the no-nonsense celebrity investor says to Jain at one point — while most Americans "don't need a lot of the crap they buy."

"Mr. Wonderful" told Jain his top tips for entrepreneurs seeking to woo investors with their business ideas, and for everyday Americans trying to maximize each dollar in an era of high inflation.

KEVIN O'LEARY WARNS CHAOS IS ABOUT TO BEGIN FOR US ECONOMY: ‘WAKE UP AND SMELL THE ROSES’

The advice — and the story behind it — were shared exclusively Thursday with FOX Business.

"Kevin has been doing this for years, and he's all about cutting through the BS," Jain told FOX Business.

"His advice is so important right now when life is so expensive and people are trying to figure out how to get more value for their money and how to make more money."

Jain founded Bilt Rewards in 2021 as the nation's first loyalty program that allows members to earn points on rent.

On the game show "Rent Free," the more answers the celebrity gets right, the more rent Bilt pays, up to $2,500 a person. O'Leary won rent for seven people, Bilt Rewards told FOX Business.

"Kevin has been doing this for years, and he's all about cutting through the BS." - Ankur Jain

O'Leary rose to wealth and celebrity, first in his native Canada, as a hugely successful entrepreneur and then television personality.

He proved to be one of the shrewdest investors in the U.S., too, as a frank but friendly deal-making whiz on the TV hit "Shark Tank."

Smart business and personal money-management skills are universal, as O'Leary preaches on television, in person and during his appearance on "Rent Free."

O'Leary's advice for entrepreneurs

Describe your business succinctly and powerfully. Investors are bombarded daily with requests for their mindshare and money. Their time is valuable — and their patience for ill-defined concepts is short.

QUEEN ELIZABETH II'S RANGE ROVER HITS THE AUCTION MARKET AFTER NEARLY 20 YEARS AND OVER 100,000 MILES

"Be able to articulate your opportunity in 90 seconds or less," O'Leary said, praising Jain for summarizing one business concept in just 10 seconds.

Prove you have the skills to turn a concept into cash. "The truth is that great ideas are a dime a dozen," the investor said.

"Execution skills are very rare. You have to combine both of those to work together"

By pairing great ideas with great execution, "you're de-risking the deal for the investor," said O'Leary.

Know your numbers — no excuses. O'Leary lists key metrics that all entrepreneurs need to know about their business idea before bringing it to savvy investors.

"How big is the market? How fast is it growing? How many competitors are there? What’s the break-even analysis? What’s the cost of customer acquisition?"

"Articulate your opportunity in 90 seconds or less." - Kevin O'Leary

O'Leary believes a brilliant idea and the execution skills to match deserve only damnation without solid answers to all these bottom-line questions.

"If you don’t know your numbers and you get the first two [tips] right, you deserve to burn in hell in perpetuity and I will personally put you there," the investor said.

Advice for everyday Americans

Eliminate wealth-killing credit card debt. Credit cards are a major financial burden that destroy opportunities to grow wealth for millions of people.

"Pay off their credit cards immediately, that's what they should do," said O'Leary of his top suggestion for struggling Americans.

The average credit-card interest rate in the U.S. is a savage 22%, according to industry reports, far outweighing the average gains of any common investment strategy.

Money wasted paying credit card debt is money not growing on your behalf.

ANOTHER STREAMING GIANT JOINS THE PRICE HIKE BANDWAGON

Stop making needless and impulse purchases. Most Americans have homes and closets cluttered with items they don't need and don't use — representing a needless drain on financial resources that's easy to fix.

"People don't need a lot of the crap they buy. Why do you have 40 pairs of shoes? You only wear two. Why are there 16 jeans here when you only wear four?" O'Leary said with increasing exasperation.

"Thirty t-shirts? Fifteen baseball caps!? This is garbage you don't need."

Reward yourself for success. Instead of lavishing yourself with trophy purchases on a whim, O'Leary suggests using them as a carrot to gift upon yourself in the future for making sound financial decisions today.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"If you start thinking about rewarding yourself for great moments in your life, it's because you've achieved something," he said.

"Thirty t-shirts? Fifteen baseball caps!? This is garbage you don't need." - Kevin O'Leary

O'Leary has a passion for watches — and he's used them as incentive to celebrate his own career achievements.

He's passed on his admiration for luxury timepieces to Jain, the Bilt CEO admitted.

It's no surprise that O'Leary's gift to himself, however, is "a great investment, too."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

High-end watches often increase in value over time.

And, O'Leary adds, "Watches are never to be borrowed. You have to own them. You have to achieve some success. Then buy your piece."