Kevin Hart inks film, first-look deal with Netflix: report

Kevin Hart can’t miss.

The 41-year-old funnyman is said to have signed a huge deal with Netflix, according to The Hollywood Reporter (THR) in what the publication is calling an “Adam Sandler-type” effort on behalf of Hart and his production company.

According to THR, Hart will star and produce four feature films for the streaming giant and then parlay that into a first-look deal through his production imprint, Hartbeat Productions, which Hart has used to give many up-and-coming comedians their shine via stand-up comedy specials.

Hart previously held a first-look deal with Universal and made the comedy flick “Night School,” in which he starred alongside funnywoman Tiffany Haddish. He also carried a deal with Nickelodeon.

“Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself," said Hart in a statement to THR on Monday. "I am excited to act in and produce cutting edge films with Netflix. I am extremely grateful to [Netflix CEO] Ted Sarandos and [Netflix head of film] Scott Stuber, we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first.”

Added the “Upside” star: “This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first-class entertainment and narratives.”

Per THR, Hart’s deal is similar in stature to one Adam Sandler inked with Netflix in 2014.

In that time, Sandler has made six films for the streamer, including “Murder Mystery,” which he starred in alongside Jennifer Aniston.

Fans of Hart and his projects should get used to seeing more of the “No F**s Given” star as Hart is currently in the process of filming the action-comedy “Man From Toronto” and will then turn his attention to shooting a limited series for Netflix alongside Wesley Snipes, titled, “True Story” – which the outlet said is not a part of Hart’s deal.

In 2019 Hart also released his special "Kevin Hart: Irresponsible" on Netflix.

“Netflix has enjoyed a long relationship with Kevin and we've been lucky enough to partner with him many times,” Stuber told THR. “He’s a hands-on producer and it’s been great to watch him build an incredible company with HartBeat. There are very few artists who can attract audiences of all ages and succeed in making comedies, dramas and family films."

Also on Hart’s busy itinerary is a feature film for Lionsgate, titled “Borderlands.”

Hart landed in the No. 84 spot on Forbes’ highest-earners list, raking in a cool $39 million in 2020.