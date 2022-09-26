Kentucky governor proclaims Kentrucky Day. Here's why

Ford is putting the R in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear has signed a proclamation designating Sept. 27, 2022, as Kentrucky Day to help celebrate the launch of the new 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty that's built in the state.

"To honor Ford’s investment and this great Team Kentucky partner, I have officially proclaimed September 27,2022, KenTRUCKy Day in the commonwealth," Beshear said. "Kentuckians have been building Ford trucks since the Model T, and we are thrilled this tradition is going to continue with the all-new Ford F-Series Super Duty."

Ford employs over 8,500 workers at the Kentucky Truck Plant in Louisville and is unveiling the 2023 Super Duty at Churchill Downs on Tuedsday night at 7:15 p.m. ET. It manufactures the F-Series Super Duty, F-550 along with the Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator at the facility.

The nearby Ford Louisville Assembly Plant builds the Ford Escape and Lincoln Corsair SUVs, and Ford last year announced it will invest $5.8 billion for a new battery manufacturing operation in the state.

Ford is Kentucky's largest vehicle manufacturer and indirectly supports 120,000 jobs, according to the government, while contributing $11.8 billion to its GDP.

Ford also builds the F-Series Super Duty at its Ohio Assembly Plant.

Details for the updated 2023 F-Series Super Duty have not been released, but the truck is making its debut a day after the reveal of the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD lineup on Monday.