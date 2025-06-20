Kentucky city lures remote workers with cash and perks in bold population growth strategy

A city in Kentucky is looking to bring in more people through monetary incentives for remote workers.

Paducah is located along the Ohio River on the border with Illinois at the western tip of Kentucky.

Paducah has a "remote worker incentive program" that it says is "geared towards remote workers looking to relocate" to the city.

People that qualify for the relocation program can get a variery of financial incentives from Paducah.

One of those is reimbursement of up to $2,500 worth of moving-related expenses such as a down payment, rental deposit, packing materials and moving trucks, according to a fact sheet.

Remote workers taking part in the program can also potentially get a 12-month waiver from the city of Paducah on its 2% payroll tax.

The program also offers to pay $70 each month for a year for internet services, a necessary tool for remote workers.

There is also a "quality of life package" that participants in the remote workers incentive program can potentially get.

That package, worth roughly $1,150, helps eligible remote workers get "tickets/passes, training, memberships, and experiences from a variety of Paducah’s community partners," including museums, schools, co-working spaces and entertainment venues, according to the city’s website.

Paducah, which is popular for the arts, has been a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network for years.

Remote workers aged 21 or older that want to utilize the program to move into the city must make Paducah their primary residence within three months of receiving acceptance from the city, and they have to pledge to remain there a minimum of a year longer than the 12-month program, according to the fact sheet.

Homes in Paducah carried median asking prices of $260,000 in May, according to Realtor.com. Meanwhile, Apartments.com pegged the average rent of a one-bedroom apartment in the city at $900 per month and a two-bedroom house at $1,666 as of June.

The city also requires candidates to reside a minimum of 100 miles from Paducah when they apply for the remote worker incentive program and have a full-time job at a company without offices within that distance of the city, it said.

The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce has touted the broader area as having a "stable economy, healthy business climate, and outstanding schools and neighborhoods," plus plenty of activities for fans of the outdoors.

More than an estimated 26,700 people called Paducah home as of June 2024, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The website for the initiative said remote workers who participate in the program will be "an important piece of the Paducah puzzle that helps us grow, succeed, and achieve Paducah’s mission – to be the best city in the world."

Remote work became a significant option for many employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, though many businesses, especially those with a large workforce, have started to mandate employees return to the office to maintain their employment.