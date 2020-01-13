Kendall Jenner drinks NewAge Beverages?

NewAge Beverages Co. just boosted its stock up to 11.18 percent after it tweeted an image of Kendall Jenner drinking a cup of the company’s officially licensed Kusmi Detox Tea on Monday morning, according to Seeking Alpha.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % NBEV NEW AGE BEVERAGES 1.89 +0.19 +11.18%

“Kendall Jenner's diet includes this NewAge Beverages brand,” the tweet began. “She told E! News that she drinks this to start her day every morning...”

However, the link the beverage company included led to a November article from lifestyle news site THE/THIRTY, which referenced a 2014 interview Kendall had done with E! News about her diet habits.

"I usually start my day off with a cup of detox tea," a then 18-year-old Kendall told the publication in reference to the lemongrass-green tea blended Kusmi Detox Tea. "I have like 12 cups a day."

There is no confirmation that the 24-year-old supermodel still drinks the tea in her daily life or during runway prep now.

It’s also worth noting that the famous Kardashian-Jenner family is protective of their image.

Kendall’s older sister Kim Kardashian filed a lawsuit last year against the app maker iHandy for using one of her Instagram photos as a marketing tactic. Kim Kardashian is seeking $10 million in damages, according to a 14-page court document obtained by Forbes.

Despite the risk that may come with using Kendall Jenner's image as a form of promotion, NBEV stock was up more than 36 percent earlier in the session, according to Seeking Alpha. Additionally, the investment resource said the stock’s volume is more than six times its normal activity.

If the model is still partaking in the detox market, which is expected to reach $69.85 billion by 2025, according to Grand View Research, perhaps there could be a partnership where she is the face of Kusmi or NewAge Beverages. After all, the young model is not opposed to being in beverage ads if her 2017 Coca Cola commercial is something to go by.

NewAge Beverages also has a portfolio of health-conscious and low-calorie brands that could be a fit, including Bucha Kombucha, Coco Libre and Noni + Collagen.