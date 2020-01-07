Starbucks adds plant-based drinks to permanent menu

Coffee giant Starbucks is taking on the new decade with a menu reflecting the fast-growing trend of plant-based alternatives.

The Seattle-based coffee company added two new non-dairy drinks made with plant-based milk alternatives to its permanent menu.

Starting Tuesday, customers throughout the United States and Canada can order an Almondmilk Honey Flat White and the Coconutmilk Latte.

In addition, the also company announced the addition of oat milk, a fast-growing milk alternative, as a new non-dairy option in select markets in the midwest.

"We are proud to have a history of offering our customers products that meet their diverse needs and taste preferences, including a variety of alternative, non-dairy milks on our menu," a Starbucks spokesperson told FOX Business on Tuesday.

The Almondmilk Honey Flat White is a combination of blonde espresso shots, steamed almond milk and a "honey blend." The drink is finished with a "signature dot of foam," according to the company.

Similarly, the Coconutmilk Latte is also made with shots of blonde espresso. The espresso shots are combined with steamed coconut milk and "a strike of cascara sugar."

“Coconutmilk is such a star on its own, we leaned into highlighting the coffee and the [coconut]milk,” Powell said. “We found that the cascara sugar on the top added a bit of sweetness without overpowering the beverage.”

Starting Tuesday, the Oatmilk Honey Latte will be available to approximately 1,300 participating stores in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin.

“Customers are looking for more ways to personalize their beverages." - Starbucks product developer Raegan Powell

As of January 2018, oat milk was only available at the coffee chain's locations in Europe before becoming available at select Starbucks Reserve locations in March 2019.

The menu additions come roughly 15 years after the company launched its first dairy alternative in 2004 with the introduction of Starbucks soy latte, soy chai tea latte and soy cappuccino.

In 2015, the company added coconut milk to its lineup and almond milk one year later.

The move comes as chains such as Burger King and McDonald's add plant-based meat products to their menus.

