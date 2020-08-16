Kanye West is looking for 'new trusted Christian CFO,' Twitter explodes

Kanye West issued a very specific recruitment requirement for a chief financial officer on Twitter.

“I’m topping 5 billion and I’m looking for a new trusted Christian CFO,” the 43-year-old rapper wrote on Saturday evening, which garnered more than 116,000 likes and 11,000 retweets and comments.

It is not clear if this role is for the rapper’s presidential campaign or one of his music or fashion ventures. Representatives for West did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

However, West’s reply thread was filled with hundreds, if not thousands, of candidates who would like to take over the coveted position.

While some fans volunteered themselves as a tribute, including conservative gun rights activist Kyle Kashuv, 19, others recommended accomplished or recognizable figures, including Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy and Liberty University president Jerry Falwell.

Most commenters replied to West boasting about their Christian qualifications rather than their financial knowledge.

Typically, a CFO is expected to manage the finances of a company, which could include tracking cash flow, analyzing strengths and weaknesses as well as strategizing financial plans among other responsibilities.

Aside from fan replies, some Twitter users criticized West over his wealth and urged him to share some of his money with the less fortunate.

Others criticized the rapper for his unorthodox recruitment method and pointed out that his desire for a Christian CFO could be against anti-discrimination laws.

“Questions about an applicant's religious affiliation or beliefs (unless the religion is a bona fide occupational qualification (BFOQ)), are generally viewed as non job-related and problematic under federal law,” a web page from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission states.

“Religious corporations, associations, educational institutions, or societies are exempt from the federal laws that EEOC enforces when it comes to the employment of individuals based on their particular religion,” the government agency’s statement continues. “In other words, an employer whose purpose and character is primarily religious is permitted to lean towards hiring persons of the same religion.”

In recent years, West has rebranded himself as a Christian artist. He has even toured the country and led Sunday services shortly after he released his latest album, “Jesus Is King.”

