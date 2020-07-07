Kanye West builds California homeless shelters on heels of presidential bid

Kanye West’s vision for 2020 includes fewer homeless people in California.

The rapper and husband of pop icon Kim Kardashian-West shared a photo to Twitter on Tuesday of construction on a series of homeless shelters restarting. He began erecting them nearly a year ago before he was shut down for not having the correct permits for the buildings.

“YZY SHLTRS in process #2020VISION,” the tweet, shared more than 16,000 times, read.

The dome-shaped buildings West previously started were inspired by “Star Wars,” according to DailyMail.com, and they are located on about 300 acres of land in Hidden Hills, which West and Kardashian-West purchased in 2014. It is not fully clear if the new structures are in the same area.

The 42-year-old, who relaunched his music career as a gospel singer, started the project to create a unique community, which would aim to provide shelter and dismantle class barriers in real estate.

“It’s my first community.… I’m getting into development,” he said in a 2018 interview with People. “Anybody that’s ever been to any of my cribs knows I’m super into developing homes. It’s just the next frontier for me, to develop.”

West’s tweet comes after the star announced his candidacy for president in 2020, garnering endorsements from Kardashian-West and firebrand Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future,” he tweeted Saturday. “I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION.”

The rapper’s project highlights a growing homelessness problem in California that President Donald Trump previously brought under the spotlight. The Golden State has more than half of all unsheltered homeless people in the U.S. at 53 percent, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development notes, nearly nine times as many as the second-ranking state of Florida.