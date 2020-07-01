Kanye West, Elon Musk photographed wearing Yeezys together

Rapper Kanye West posted a photo Wednesday of himself with Tesla founder Elon Musk on Twitter.

Continue Reading Below

"When you go to your boys (sic) house and you’re both wearing orange," Kanye wrote in a tweet, along with a photo of himself wearing an orange jacket and Musk wearing a black T-shirt with an orange graphic.

Both men also appear to be wearing Yeezy sneakers, including the Yeezy Quantum "Barium" and the Yeezy 500 High in “Slate," as Footwear News first reported.

The two billionaire celebrities have been known to be friends, and both men have hinted at support for Republican politics, separating them from the political stances of other billionaires and multi-millionaires in their respective industries.

Their friendship dates back to at least 2015, when Musk wrote in a blurb for Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People list, "Kanye West would be the first person to tell you he belongs on this list. The dude doesn't believe in false modesty, and he shouldn't. Kanye's belief in himself and his incredible tenacity — he performed his first single with his jaw wired shut — got him to where he is today."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

He added that West "constantly" thinks "about everything," and "wants everybody else to do the same: to engage, question, push boundaries."

In 2018, West thanked Musk for his Tesla car in a tweet, saying it was the "funnest car" he'd ever driven.

"I really love my Tesla, he wrote. "I'm in the future. Thank you Elon."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE