‘Jurassic World’ filming halted after positive coronavirus tests

The coronavirus pandemic dealt another crushing blow to the film industry – this time upending production of the latest installment of the “Jurassic World” franchise.

The shooting of “Jurassic World: Dominion” at Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom was suspended for two weeks on Wednesday after tests for coronavirus came back positive.

“Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion,” director Colin Trevorrow tweeted on Wednesday. “All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon.”

A spokesperson for Universal Pictures said they were informed of the positive tests Tuesday evening and that all tested negative Wednesday morning.

“The safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount,” the spokesperson added. “Those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with.”

On Tuesday, Universal said that the release of “Jurassic World: Dominion” was being delayed a year to June 2022.

The franchise starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard was one of the first major Hollywood productions to restart after pandemic-related shutdowns.

The New York Times in August wrote about the enhanced safety protocols on the set and a few crewmember cases in Britain and in Malta over the summer.

It's the second significant shoot to be affected by COVID-19. Last month the U.K. shoot on “The Batman,” a Warner Bros. film, also halted production because of a positive case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.