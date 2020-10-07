Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Industries

‘Jurassic World’ filming halted after positive coronavirus tests

The postponement marks the second significant film shoot to be affected by COVID-19

close
Jeff Sica of Circle Squared Alternative Investments on how the coronavirus pandemic has changed entertainment habits. video

Is coronavirus the ‘nail in the coffin’ for movie theater industry?

Jeff Sica of Circle Squared Alternative Investments on how the coronavirus pandemic has changed entertainment habits.

The coronavirus pandemic dealt another crushing blow to the film industry – this time upending production of the latest installment of the “Jurassic World” franchise.

Continue Reading Below

The shooting of “Jurassic World: Dominion” at Pinewood Studios in the United Kingdom was suspended for two weeks on Wednesday after tests for coronavirus came back positive.

“Woke up to the news we had a few positive Coronavirus tests on Jurassic World: Dominion,” director Colin Trevorrow tweeted on Wednesday. “All tested negative shortly after, but due to our safety protocols we’re going to pause for two weeks. Back soon.”

A spokesperson for Universal Pictures said they were informed of the positive tests Tuesday evening and that all tested negative Wednesday morning.

CORONAVIRUS-INDUCED FILM DELAYS AND MOVIE THEATER CLOSINGS THREATEN HOLLYWOOD

“The safety and well-being of our entire cast and crew is paramount,” the spokesperson added. “Those who initially tested positive are currently self-isolating, as are those who they have come into contact with.”

'TENET' CROSSES $300 MILLION AT GLOBAL BOX OFFICE 

On Tuesday, Universal said that the release of “Jurassic World: Dominion” was being delayed a year to June 2022.

CORONAVIRUS-IMPACTED MOVIE THEATRE OWNERS GROUP CHIEF BLAMES GOV. CUOMO FOR 'NO TIME TO DIE' DELAY, FINANCIAL TROUBLE

The franchise starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard was one of the first major Hollywood productions to restart after pandemic-related shutdowns.

The New York Times in August wrote about the enhanced safety protocols on the set and a few crewmember cases in Britain and in Malta over the summer.

This image released by Universal Pictures shows a scene from the upcoming 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.' (Universal Pictures via AP)

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE STORIES ON FOX BUSINESS

It's the second significant shoot to be affected by COVID-19. Last month the U.K. shoot on “The Batman,” a Warner Bros. film, also halted production because of a positive case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.