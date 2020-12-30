'Jurassic World' stars Chris Pratt, Sam Neill team up to support food banks amid coronavirus pandemic

“Jurassic World” co-stars Chris Pratt and Sam Neill are teaming up to encourage their followers to donate to food banks as charitable demand increases due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pratt got the ball rolling on Twitter last week when he revealed that he’ll be matching donations to support a program that’s helping food-insecure households as part of GreatGoods’ “Feed Thy Neighbor” program.

“If your family has relied on the support of a food bank this year, please know you’re not alone. If you’ve ever assisted a family in need, you know there’s no greater feeling. Tis the season," the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor wrote.

On the organization’s website, it notes that Pratt matched all donations that came through before Dec. 29 up to $100,000. As an added incentive for fans to donate and help out this holiday season, Pratt even offered a virtual meeting with a handful of lucky winners. He’ll host them during his star-studded New Year’s Eve Instagram Live telethon on Thursday. All donations went to support Greater Good Charities and Feeding America.

On Instagram, Pratt has been routinely promoting food banks across the country, all of whom note an increased demand as shutdowns lead to jobless homes and food insecurity.

“Due to Covid-19 and these damn nationwide shut downs, people aren’t working. 1 in 4 American Children may not know where their next meal is coming from. 25% of our kids!!! Let that sink in. The need is real. People are in pain,” Pratt wrote in announcing the Instagram Live event.

Not to be outdone, Neill, who will reprise his “Jurassic Park” role in the upcoming third installment of the “Jurassic World” franchise alongside Pratt, offered his services to the organization’s efforts in New Zealand and Australia.

"I hope you’re having a wonderful holiday season," he said in a video tweeted on Christmas Eve. "You’re eating well, you’re with the people you love, and you’re also remembering those that may not necessarily be having such a great day. Chris Pratt, I just heard from him, he reminds me that in America of all places, one in every four children doesn’t necessarily know where their next meal is coming from. It’s an incredible thought."