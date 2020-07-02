July 3: What’s open and closed on the eve of July 4th

Since the Fourth of July is on a Saturday this year, some businesses and government agencies are observing July 3 as a federal holiday so employees can enjoy a long weekend. However, not every establishment will be closing.

Continue Reading Below

In fact, a great number of them will be open as far as retail and essential services are concerned.

NYC ALLOWS SWIMMING AT BEACHES AHEAD OF FOURTH OF JULY WEEKEND

Here is what will be open and closed the day before Independence Day.

Open

Banks: Most banks will be open since July 3 is not recognized as a holiday by the Federal Reserve System.

Emergency Services: Police departments, fire departments, hospitals and similar critical emergency services will be operational on July 3 as usual.

GROUPON OFFERED FIREWORKS DEAL AS CORONAVIRUS FORCED INDEPENDENCE DAY CANCELLATIONS

Mail: The U.S. Postal Service is one of the few federal agencies outside of emergency services that will be open and operational on July 3.

“Postal employees: Either Friday, July 3, or Saturday, July 4, will be treated as a holiday depending on employee duties and regular schedule,” a message reads on the USPS’ Holiday and Events page. “Check with your manager or supervisor for information on how this impacts you.”

Additionally, shipments of live animals will not be accepted until the end of the USPS’ holiday schedule, July 6, according to the agency’s service alerts.

FedEx will be open on July 3, though some business segments will run under modified services, such as FedEx Express, FedEx Freight and FedEx Office. UPS will operate like a regular business day for package pickup and delivery on July 3 with an exception to UPS Freight.

FACEBOOK TO LAUNCH VOTER REGISTRATION DRIVE OVER FOURTH OF JULY

Restaurants: Very few national chain restaurants, if any, are sitting out on July 3. Here are 10 chains that are open, though many other restaurants will be open as well – big or small.

Bahama Breeze

Bob Evans

The Cheesecake Factory

Chili’s

Cracker Barrel

Denny’s

IHOP

Olive Garden

Red Lobster

Texas Roadhouse

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, dine-in service may be limited or not allowed at all depending on local mandates. Delivery and carryout are typically available. Check with your local restaurant to find out its COVID-19 procedures.

Retailers: Same as restaurants, most big-box stores and major grocery markets will be open on July 3. Fourth of July promotions may be applicable depending on location. Here are 10 national chain stores that are open, though many other retailers will be open as well – big or small.

Best Buy

Costco

CVS

Home Depot

Kroger

Target

Trader Joe’s

Walmart

Walgreens

Whole Foods

Check with your local retailer to ensure operating hours do not end early as well as each location’s COVID-19 procedures. Some retailers may only allow curbside pickup due to in-store capacity restrictions that local governments may have imposed to curb the coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Closed

Government Offices: Most government offices will be closed on July 3 in observance of Independence Day, according to the federal holiday pay and leave schedule on the U.S. Office of Personnel Management website. This includes federal and state courts, the Department of Motor Vehicles and similar agencies or services.

Financial Markets: The New York Stock Exchange, NASDAQ and bond markets will be closed for July 3.

Public Libraries: Most public libraries are closed for July 3 and/or the pandemic, but check with your local library for its current operating schedule and COVID-19 procedures.

READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS BY CLICKING HERE