Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Real Estate

Julia Child's DC home hits market for $3.5M

Julia Child and her husband, Paul Cushing Child, bought the house in 1948

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for December 9

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The former Washington, D.C., home of famed chef Julia Child is on the market for $3.5 million. 

The 3,150-square-foot, yellow, clapboard house where Child worked on "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one partial bathroom, according to the listing.  

The listing says that the current owner, Rory Veevers-Carter, restored the historic Federal-style home. Veevers-Carter bought the house in 2015, The Washington Post reported.

MARILYN MONROE’S WEST HOLLYWOOD HOME LISTS FOR $2.49M

Child and her husband, Paul Cushing Child, bought the house in 1948. The Post reported that it was the first house the couple owned after they got married. According to the listing, Child was rumored to have given cooking classes to Washington, D.C.’s, elite while they lived there. 

The former Washington, D.C., home of famed chef Julia Child

The former Washington, D.C., home of famed chef Julia Child is on the market for $3.5 million. (https://jonathantaylor.ttrsir.com/eng/sales/detail/279-l-905-ne4ghg/2706-olive-st-nw-georgetown-washington-dc-20007)

Even before the Childs lived there, the house already had a long history, starting around 1869, when it was built.

The home’s original owner was Edgar Moore, "a leading figure in the Black community," the listing says.

‘SCHITT’S CREEK’ MANSION GETS RELISTED WITH $17.5M ASKING PRICE

Since it has been restored by Veevers-Carter, the multilevel house has a lot of natural light, bricks and beams and "luxury amenities at every turn," the listing says. 

The kitchen of the house previously owned by Julia Child

The 3,150-square-foot, yellow, clapboard house where Child worked on "Mastering the Art of French Cooking" has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, one partial bathroom, and, of course, a stunning kitchen. (https://jonathantaylor.ttrsir.com/eng/sales/detail/279-l-905-ne4ghg/2706-olive-st-nw-georgetown-washington-dc-20007)

According to the listing, the house has a living room, office, foyer, fireplace, powder room and, obviously, a kitchen designed to "inspire one’s inner chef."

The house also has a private patio and three "brightly-lit" bedrooms. 

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet, and its bathroom has a soaking tub and white marble shower. 

Chef Julia Child, seen in her famous kitchen in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Chef Julia Child, seen in her famous kitchen in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Justine Ellement/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The house also has a laundry room, pantry and secondary entrance to the patio downstairs, the listing says. 

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS