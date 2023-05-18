John Wayne Airport elicits most anger from flyers, report says

Forbes analyzed the anger various American airports elicit from travelers, and its survey found John Wayne Airport to be the most irritating.

Of messages people tweeted at John Wayne Airport that were analyzed, 65% of them fell under the "angry" category, Forbes reported recently. That percentage earned it the No. 1 spot on the outlet’s "Angriest Airports in America" list.

The airport, located south of Anaheim in California’s Orange County, welcomed a total of 11.36 million passengers in 2022, according to statistics on its website.

Its name references the famous actor from "True Grit" and "Sands of Iwo Jima."

In the angry tweets about John Wayne Airport, "delayed," "TSA," "staff," "noise" and "complaints" had the highest usage, Forbes found.

The outlet noted J.D. Power said John Wayne Airport had the second-highest customer satisfaction score among what it considers large airports. Tampa International Airport was first in that category.

The most recent passenger survey from John Wayne Airport found the percentage of onsite passengers that gave the airport a four or five rating for satisfaction was 94%. Of those, 73% rated their satisfaction as being a five, according to the survey.

To determine the angriest airports, Forbes said it used over 37,000 tweets and machine learning. The tweets had the busiest 60 airports tagged in them and spanned 12 months, beginning in March 2022, according to the outlet.

Indianapolis International Airport, at No. 52 on the ranking, was found by Forbes to see angry travelers the least. Only 42% of its tweets were angry, the outlet reported.

In 2022, nearly 8.7 million travelers used the airport, according to the Indianapolis Airport Authority.

The Bureau of Transportation Statistics said in mid-March that 853 million passengers flew on U.S. airlines in 2022. That marked a 30% increase from the 658 million passengers in 2021.