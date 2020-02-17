Joe Rogan's 'Carnivore Diet' limits carbs, beefs up on protein

Some of us may remember the Atkins Diet from back in the day which emphasized the consumption of protein and limited carbohydrates. Now, podcast host Joe Rogan is touting something similar, which is nicknamed the 30-day carnivorous diet.

"When you have no carbohydrates, one of the things that's most amazing is that there's no crashing," Rogan said during his show "The Rogan Experience." "You would eat, and you don't feel any different after you ate other than the fact that you don't feel hungry."

After just two weeks, Rogan claimed he "felt amazing."

"There's no ups and downs and peaks and valleys," Rogan lauded. "My energy levels were amazing."

On Instagram, he posts photos of his meal preparation.

What Rogan said about sugar is true as consuming it will spike your system. Cutting out sugar and sodium will help you shed weight, but there is a negative to the diet.

It will stress your organs processing all that beef. Rogan admitted the dietary shift did get him a bit sick to his stomach when he started, too.

It's also hard to maintain, as most people will get sick of eating the same thing over and over again.

If you're thinking about doing it for a short bit, be advised, as soon as you stop the diet, you will put a great deal of the weight back on.

When choosing a diet, it's important to consult your physician first in order to find something that will work best for your body type. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics insists well-balanced meals are the best way to go.

