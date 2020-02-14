Jennifer Aniston’s diet for a closeup-ready physique

Fifty-one is the new 21.

Take it from Jennifer Aniston, who turned 51 this week and nearly broke the internet with an Interview magazine cover shoot that highlighted her toned abs, arms and thighs and left social media atwitter over #bodygoals.

Aniston has attributed her fit physique to consistent exercising and following the 16:8 intermittent fasting diet of foregoing solid foods for 16 hours after her last meal.

For her, that means no food in the morning. "I noticed a big difference in going without solid foods for 16 hours,” she told UK magazine Radio Times.

Aniston’s technique allows food between six and eight hours of the day -- from noon to 8 p.m., for example -- and requires fasting for the remainder.

She's the latest A-lister to follow the diet trend backed by Dr. Mehmet Oz, who was featured as a health expert on "The Oprah Winfrey Show," and the likes of Kourtney Kardashian and her co-star Reese Witherspoon.

Not eating for up to 18 hours a day could have a number of health and weight loss benefits and even boost longevity, reduce obesity, cancer, diabetes and heart disease, a paper published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine suggests.

Other research shows intermittent fasting can stabilize blood sugar levels and improve insulin resistance. A study in the British Medical Journal in 2018 revealed that people with Type 2 diabetes who started intermittent fasting were able to wean themselves from insulin after weight loss.

When Aniston breaks her fast, she told lifestyle platform Well + Good, she regularly takes shots of collagen peptide, a protein source that promotes healthy skin and bones, with her morning smoothie. And she also drinks vitamin-packed celery juice, which reduces inflammation and boosts cardiovascular health.

“My nails are stronger and there’s a healthier … how do you explain it? A glow,” Aniston told Well + Good.

The former “Friends” star works out consistently with a trainer and does spin for a half-hour, followed by 40 minutes of yoga. Then she does strength training at the gym with alternating cardio on the treadmill, bike or elliptical.

