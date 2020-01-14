Dr. Oz is canceling the fastest-growing meal category

Turns out breakfast isn’t the most important meal of the day, according to Dr. Oz.

Continue Reading Below

“I don’t think you should eat breakfast until three or four hours after you awaken,” Dr. Mehmet Oz told “Fox & Friends" Tuesday. “It’s all about intermittent fasting.”

Oz cited research that suggests not eating up to 18 hours could have health and weight loss benefits, promoting the intermittent fasting regiment of maintaining an eating schedule where food is consumed between six and eight hours per day with fasting for the remaining 16 to 18 hours.

“We don’t really have to eat when we first wake up," Oz explained. "When you fast, your endurance gets better, your resilience improves, you actually get mentally more focused. If you don’t eat for a couple of hours before bedtime … by the time you wake up in the morning you’ve been fasting for 12 hours.”

WHY AMERICANS ARE DRINKING LESS WINE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 25 YEARS

While the daytime TV doc is pro-skipping breakfast, consumers can't get enough of it. Morning meals, including breakfast and snacks, is the only food segment that has seen year-over-year growth, according to a report from the market research group NPD Group.

Other research suggests that breakfast should be the most hearty meal of the day. A study from Loma Linda University’s School of Public Health from 2017 found that people who ate their biggest meal for breakfast were more prone to weight loss than those who bulked up on food for lunch or dinner instead.

TOP 3 INTERMITTENT FASTING DIETS ON GOOGLE

And not everyone is a fan of #CancelBreakfast. Actor Mark Wahlberg was asked by TMZ earlier this week if he agreed with Oz’s mantra of not eating the first meal of the day and had a dissenting food view.

“Listen, I don’t care what Dr. Oz says, I gotta have my breakfast before I work out,” Wahlberg, who wakes up at 2:30 a.m. and eats breakfast at 3:15 a.m. every day, told TMZ. “That’s my performance.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS