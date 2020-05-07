Joe Namath assures Americans during coronavirus lockdown they ‘can beat addiction’

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Football legend and former New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath on Thursday shared advice for people who are struggling with addiction during statewide lockdowns that were prompted by the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

“We all need help,” Namath told FOX Business' Stuart Varney. “You're not in this alone. What you're going through, please share it with someone. Get some help.”

Namath struggled with alcoholism throughout his career, which is highlighted in his autobiography “All the Way: My Life in Four Quarters.” In an excerpt from the book, Namath reveals, “I’d probably be dead by now if I hadn’t stopped drinking.”

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration, its Disaster Distress Helpline experienced a 338 percent increase in call volume in March of this year compared to February, and an 891 percent increase compared to March 2019. A SAMHSA spokesperson told FOX Business that text messages to the helpline increased to 9,985 this April from 1,790 in April 2019.

“You think you're tied into something, you're addicted to something,” he said. “Think bigger. Think more outside of just you. People love you ... You can beat this thing. You can beat the addiction, whatever it is, with help, with guidance, with some reinforcement, man. So please, share with somebody what you're going through.”

