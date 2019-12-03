J&J reiterates Baby Powder is safe, asbesto free after tests

Johnson & Johnson reiterated its Baby Powder is safe and asbestos-free.

The company, in a press release late Tuesday, detailed that the tests, which were conducted by two third-party labs, showed no trace of asbestos in any bottles of powder.

"Our talc is safe and asbestos free, and these 150-plus tests, and the tests we routinely do to ensure the quality and safety of our talc-based products, are consistent with the results from renowned independent research labs over the past 40 years" the company stated.

In late October, the company released early details of these tests as reported by FOX Business. Then and now, J&J also blamed the reported contamination on the lab, AMA, used by the FDA. "The Company's investigation revealed that the testing protocol at AMA deviated from standard practice and that AMA did not execute a full asbestos confirmation as required by their lab's test method."

In October, the healthcare giant voluntarily recalled a single lot of its baby powder in the United States "out of an abundance of caution." The recall came after the Food and Drug Administration discovered the presence of sub-trace levels of chrysotile asbestos contamination in samples from a single bottle of Johnson's Baby Powder purchased from an online retailer.

Despite the findings, the recall of Baby Powder Lot #22318RB remains in effect.

J&J has shared its findings with the FDA and will continue to work with health officials on this case.

Shares of J&J have gained over 6 percent this year.

