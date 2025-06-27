American Airlines 'technology issue' resolved after customers report lengthy delays

Some travelers reported sitting in airplane seats for hours Friday after a "technology issue" prompted American Airlines to delay numerous flights.

"A technology issue impacted connectivity for some of our systems earlier today," an American Airlines spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"We worked with our partners to resolve the issue, and the applications that our customers and teams use are now back up and fully operational."

JETBLUE TO CUT FLIGHTS AS CARRIER SAYS 'UNLIKELY' TO BREAK EVEN IN 2025 DUE TO WEAKER TRAVEL DEMAND

It is unclear what caused the issue.

A passenger on an American Airlines plane who stopped at the tarmac at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) Friday night told Fox News a flight landed early from Miami, and the plane was waiting for a gate for about 50 minutes.

SOUTHWEST ADDS 'POWERFUL' COCKPIT ALERT SYSTEM TO DETECT RUNWAY DANGER

The pilot reportedly told passengers other American Airlines flights had been waiting on the tarmac for takeoff for three hours, and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations mandated they go back to the gate.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 11.28 +0.15 +1.35%

An FAA spokesperson told Fox News Digital the airline did not report any safety concerns that would have grounded flights, though there was a brief weather delay at DCA.

No flights were canceled as of 5:30 p.m. ET.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We apologize to our customers for their experience," the spokesperson said.