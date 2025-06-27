Expand / Collapse search
American Airlines
Published

American Airlines 'technology issue' resolved after customers report lengthy delays

The airline says everything is 'back up and fully operational'

Thomas Hayes, Great Hill Capital chairman and managing member, on American Airlines' market performance and companies cutting prices to respond to inflation. video

American Airlines' management has run business like a 'dog chasing its own tail': Thomas Hayes

Thomas Hayes, Great Hill Capital chairman and managing member, on American Airlines' market performance and companies cutting prices to respond to inflation.

Some travelers reported sitting in airplane seats for hours Friday after a "technology issue" prompted American Airlines to delay numerous flights.

"A technology issue impacted connectivity for some of our systems earlier today," an American Airlines spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"We worked with our partners to resolve the issue, and the applications that our customers and teams use are now back up and fully operational."

American Airlines Embraer plane

It is unclear how many American Airlines planes were affected by the delays. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images / Getty Images)

JETBLUE TO CUT FLIGHTS AS CARRIER SAYS 'UNLIKELY' TO BREAK EVEN IN 2025 DUE TO WEAKER TRAVEL DEMAND

It is unclear what caused the issue.

A passenger on an American Airlines plane who stopped at the tarmac at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) Friday night told Fox News a flight landed early from Miami, and the plane was waiting for a gate for about 50 minutes.

An American Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Miami, Florida, on Dec. 29, 2020.

American Airlines reported a "technology issue" that delayed flights on Friday. (Reuters/Marco Bello / Reuters Photos)

SOUTHWEST ADDS 'POWERFUL' COCKPIT ALERT SYSTEM TO DETECT RUNWAY DANGER

The pilot reportedly told passengers other American Airlines flights had been waiting on the tarmac for takeoff for three hours, and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) regulations mandated they go back to the gate. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
AAL AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. 11.28 +0.15 +1.35%

An FAA spokesperson told Fox News Digital the airline did not report any safety concerns that would have grounded flights, though there was a brief weather delay at DCA.

People check in at the American Airlines counter in the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on July 16, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. JetBlue Airways and American Airlines Group announced they will be creating an alliance between the two companies.

The FAA said it had not received any reports from the airline about any safety concerns. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images)

No flights were canceled as of 5:30 p.m. ET.

"We apologize to our customers for their experience," the spokesperson said.