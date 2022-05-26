Southwest Airlines passenger who masturbated mid-flight gets prison time

The Southwest Airlines passenger who masturbated four times during a flight pled guilty to a charge of indecent, or obscene acts while on an aircraft and was sentenced to 48 days in prison, in addition to a lifetime ban from Southwest Airlines.

Antonio Sherrodd McGarity, 34, masturbated four times with his genitals out while on a Southwest Airlines flight from Washington to Arizona on April 2, according to a federal criminal complaint.

McGarity pleaded guilty last week to a charge of indecent, or obscene acts while on an aircraft, and was sentenced to 48 days in prison as well as one year of probation by U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah M.

The passenger sitting next to McGarity reported the incident to a flight attendant, who then contacted Phoenix Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, according to the Department of Justice.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES PASSENGER MASTURBATES 4 TIMES MID-FLIGHT, CALLS IT 'KIND OF KINKY': FEDS

When the plane landed, McGarity was arrested. He has several previous state and local convictions for lewd conduct, according to the justice department.

McGarity allegedly waited until the plane had taken off before exposing himself, according to the complaint. The woman sitting next to the individual in seat 11E took pictures of the incident and complained to a flight attendant, and switched seats.

CALIFORNIA FOSTER FAMILY ACCUSED OF ABUSING TURPIN CHILDREN RESCUED FROM 'HOUSE OF HORRORS'

The female told the Phoenix Police Department that McGarity masturbated "on four separate occasions, using both his left and right hands," according to court documents.

A spokesperson for Southwest Airlines previously told Fox News that crew members on the flight took action when they were informed of what the individual was doing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We immediately placed the passenger who exhibited the lewd behavior on our No-Fly List, resulting in a lifetime ban from traveling on Southwest Airlines," the spokesperson said.

McGarity admitted to the FBI that he had reached an orgasm while on the flight, and said that the female sitting next to him was aware of his actions and didn't think she was uncomfortable with it, according to the court documents.

"MCGARITY advised he asked the female witness if she minded if he masturbates. According to MCGARITY, the female witness put her hands in the air and said, ‘it really doesn’t matter,'" the court document states. "[He] said he thought it was kind of kinky."

Fox News' Stephanie Pagones contributed to this report.