JetBlue makes LAX its West Coast base, ending Long Beach service

JetBlue is moving its West Coast base.

The airline announced Thursday that Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) would be its new “primary base of operations in greater Los Angeles,” according to a release.

In early October, JetBlue will move all its services and operations at Long Beach Airport (LGB) to LAX to combine with its services there, the release said.

According to the release, JetBlue’s last day of operations at LGB will be Oct. 6.

On Oct. 7, when its service is consolidated at LAX, JetBlue will operate 30 flights a day between LAX and 13 other locations, including four routes using the airline’s premium service, Mint.

Seven of the routes will be new to LAX, including Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS), Las Vegas McCarran International Airport (LAS), Reno-Tahoe International Airport (RNO), Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC), San Francisco International Airport (SFO), Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA), and, seasonally, Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN).

According to the release, JetBlue will not fly from LAX to Portland (Oregon) International Airport (PDX), but the airline will continue to fly to the city from JFK and Boston. Starting in October, JetBlue will also fly into Portland from Fort Lauderdale, the release said.

When JetBlue consolidates its LGB and LAX operations in LAX, the airline will have almost 700 employees based at the airport.

“LAX is one of JetBlue’s most successful markets and offers the valuable opportunity to grow significantly both domestically and internationally while introducing our low fares on more routes,” Scott Laurence, JetBlue’s head of revenue and planning, said in a statement. “The transition to LAX, serving as the anchor of our focus city strategy on the West Coast, sets JetBlue up for success in Southern California. We continue to seize on opportunities to emerge from this pandemic a stronger competitive force in the industry.”

JetBlue will continue to operate flights at Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) and Ontario International Airport (ONT), the release said.

