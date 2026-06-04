'That guy's insane': FAA investigates airspace incident involving JetBlue flight, other aircraft

Federal aviation officials are investigating an incident near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport after a JetBlue flight received an onboard alert warning of a nearby aircraft that was not communicating with air traffic control, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

JetBlue Flight 1256 landed safely after receiving the alert at approximately 6:15 p.m. local time on June 1, the FAA told FOX Business. The agency said required separation between aircraft was maintained throughout the incident.

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Air traffic control recordings reviewed by FOX Business appear to show controllers monitoring the unidentified aircraft as it maneuvered near arriving commercial traffic.

At one point, a controller advised JetBlue Flight 1256 that "Mad Max" appeared to be south of the aircraft and was "no factor." Moments later, the controller added: "That guy's insane."

In a separate transmission, a controller warned another arriving aircraft about "a VFR out there that's been trying to climb at aircraft" approximately eight miles away.

The FAA said the other aircraft involved was not communicating with air traffic control at the time.

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"This information is preliminary and subject to change," the agency said in a statement. "JetBlue Airlines Flight 1256 landed safely at Fort Lauderdale International Airport after receiving an onboard alert that another aircraft was nearby and not in communications with air traffic control. The required separation was maintained."

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The FAA said it is continuing to investigate the incident.