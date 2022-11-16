Expand / Collapse search
JetBlue adds Paris to flying destinations starting in 2023

JetBlue will soon begin service to Paris.

The airline's launch of this nonstop service between John F. Kennedy International (JFK) in New York and the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) will begin next summer, 2023, with plans to expand services between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Paris-CDG in the near future, JetBlue announced today.

Paris is JetBlue's second transatlantic destination after the launch of its service to London in August 2021, according to a JetBlue news release.

The travel market between the U.S. and France is the second largest in the world, the airline wrote.

JetBlue plane fin

A JetBlue Airways jet sits on the tarmac on June 19, 2001 at the Ft. Lauderdale/Hollywood International airport in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

The airline plans on expanding with new routes that are "most frequently requested by customers," the release states.

By adding Paris as a destination, JetBlue claims it will establish a new customer base and increase visibility as a "low-fare, great service" airline that's offering service between Europe and the U.S.

"With service to both London and Paris, JetBlue will play a unique role in disrupting high-fare legacy carriers that have used joint ventures and global alliances to dominate these routes for decades," the airline announced in the Nov.16 release.

JetBlue aircraft mid flight

JetBlue will service flights to Paris between JFK and CDG starting the summer of 2023. (Getty Images / Getty Images)

In the announcement, Anne-Laure Tuncer, director of USA Atout France and regional coordinator for the Americas, said that American customers will be able to experience the Rugby World Cup 2023, the Paris Summer Olympic, Paralympic Games 2024 "and everything else France is known for."

