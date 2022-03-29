Expand / Collapse search
JetBlue to add 5K jobs in NYC as Big Apple aims to rebuild tourism industry disrupted by COVID

Mayor Eric Adams said the move represented an important step to revitalizing the city's tourism industry

JetBlue on Monday said it would be adding 5,000 new jobs in New York City as the Big Apple aims to rebuild its thriving tourist industry disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic

The airline company, which held a hiring event at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), said it would be offering a wide range of new roles in airport, ground, and technical operations, inflight, and information technology, among others. 

Mayor Eric Adams, who attended the event, said it represented a "moment of finally getting our economy back into flight, so we can turn around our city and show the country how resilient we are." 

"New York City is coming back, and we are working with our business community to invest in our people, restart our economic engines, and give New Yorkers pathways to quality jobs," Adams said. 

Headquartered in Long Island City, JetBlue employs around 8,000 crew members. JetBlue CEO Robin Hayes said the new hires will be carried out in 2022. 