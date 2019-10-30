JetBlue holds 'Monster Sale' with prices so low it might scare you

JetBlue launched a Halloween flight sale with prices so low – it might scare you.

Consumers are getting quite the treat with the company’s “Monster Sale,” which sets the price for each flight taking off on Halloween at $31.

And yes, this promotion is no trick.

The two-day sale includes all flights from the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands — but you need to travel on Halloween.

The fare also includes government taxes and fees, according to JetBlue, which has been deemed a major American low-cost airline. But it excludes mint seats or previous bookings.

You can start booking on Oct. 30 and the promotion expires just before midnight on Oct. 31, JetBlue said.

But with prices like this — you might want to book now.

This comes just after the airline, following the lead of larger rivals, offered a stripped-down ticket with fewer options than regular economy fares.

The airline says customers who take the cheapest fare might have to accept limits on when they board, their seat assignment and whether they can change or cancel a reservation. JetBlue Airways Corp. President Joanna Geraghty said in a note to employees that the new fare class will take effect sometime next year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.