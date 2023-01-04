Jeremy Renner's snow groomer: What is a PistenBully?

The snow machine that ran over Jeremy Renner on New Year's Day is a PistenBully, weighing at least 14,330 pounds, according to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said during a press conference Tuesday that officials are currently analyzing Renner's snow machine to "rule out any potential mechanical failure of why it may have started to roll."

PistenBully snow groomers are made by the German vehicle manufacturer Kässbohrer.

The German company makes a range of products, including PistenBully vehicles. They are described as being used for ski slope, cross-country ski and snowmobile trail maintenance, according to the Kässbohrer website.

The type of PistenBully that Renner owned was not disclosed. The website shows that there are over a dozen different models.

The cost of the hefty machines isn't listed on the website, either. Used PistenBully vehicles can sell for tens of thousands of dollars.

Representatives for PistenBully did not respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

The accident involving Renner occurred when the 51-year-old actor was using his machine to free a vehicle driven by a family member that became stuck in three feet of fresh snow near a private road in Reno, Nev., early Sunday morning.

After successfully towing the vehicle, Renner got out of the snow machine, but it started to roll. When he tried to get back in to stop it, the machine ran over him, the sheriff's office said.

A publicist for Renner said in a statement Monday that he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and remained in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit following surgery at a Reno hospital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.