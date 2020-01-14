Jeopardy producers blame "human error" for Friday's gaffe

Even the smartest gameshow on TV can get hit by human error.

That's what producers of Jeopardy said was responsible in post-production for a contestant’s answer being ruled incorrect in Friday’s episode, according to Deadline.

The problem came up in the “Where’s That Church?” category that read, “Built in the 300s A.D., the Church of the Nativity.”

Contestant Katie Needle gave her answer as “What is Palestine?” It was ruled incorrect by host Alex Trebek.

Another contestant answered “What is Israel?,” and that was accepted.

The Church of the Nativity is located in Bethlehem in the Israeli-controlled West Bank. Many countries including the U.S. and most of the European Union do not recognize Palestine as a state.

"We became aware that the clue was flawed as written and that determining an acceptable response would be problematic," according to a producer's statement obtained by Deadline. "In accordance with our rules and in the interest of fairness, we voided the clue and threw it out".

The outcome of the game was not affected.