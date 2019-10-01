Jennifer Lopez's Versace dress inspired by 2000 Grammys is on sale

Jennifer Lopez’s Versace dress, inspired by her iconic ensemble from the 2000 Grammy awards, is now on sale.

Moda Operandi is selling the reimagined jungle print, green silk maxi gown for a cool $9,325 a week after the 50-year-old “Dinero” songstress strutted down the Versace runway for Milan Fashion Week in the show-stopping look.

J. Lo turned heads on the Grammy red carpet back in 2000 when she stepped out in the Versace jungle green dress with a plunging neckline. It caused such a stir online, Google created an image search for the look.

"I really didn’t think about it," Lopez said of her Grammy awards look, back in 2000. "I didn't think it was all that risqué, to be honest. The dress was just provocative enough to make people interested."

The updated version of her Versace look is sleeveless and maintains its dramatic neckline, but shows even more skin with cutouts at the waist.

Lopez's fashion choices aren't the only thing causing a buzz this year. The singer, dancer and actress, who starred in the movie "Hustlers" alongside Constance Wu and Cardi B, has been praised for her performance as business-savvy stripper. Critics say the role could land her an Oscar nomination. And last week, the NFL announced the pop star was headling the Super Bowl Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami next Februrary.

Fashion fans looking to splurge on the skin-baring dress will need to act fast -- it will only be on pre-sale for the next 10 days, and won’t ship out until May 5, 2020.

