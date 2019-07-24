Jennifer Lopez's birthday: Fabulous & rich at 50

Iconic entertainer Jennifer Lopez is celebrating a major milestone today: It's her 50th birthday.

But it’s her storybook rise from the Bronx to the bank that has her climbing the ranks of the rich and famous, dancing to No. 76 on the list of the Top 100 Richest Celebrities of 2019.

Jennifer Lopez changes outfits during a tribute to Motown's 60th anniversary at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

In 2019 alone, Lopez pulled in an estimated $47 million with movies, television, concerts, as well as recently joining the billion-dollar cosmetic industry with her own makeup line.

Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

And when it comes to making money, J-Lo is cashing in on a wide portfolio. In 2018, she reportedly earned more than $100 million with her sold-out concert residency in Las Vegas.

Singer Jennifer Lopez performs at the Billboard Music Awards show at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas December 8. Lopez is nominated as new pop artist of the year. ??ª - PBEAHULOXAT

Lopez is currently on a 50th birthday concert tour across America while prepping for her upcoming role as a former stripper in the movie "Hustlers," due out in September.

With an estimated $400 million net worth, Lopez banked a reported $20 million just to host the hit TV show "American Idol."

While Lopez tells fans don’t be fooled by her rock, her massive engagement ring from former baseball star Alex Rodriguez is worth an estimated $5 million.

The romantic union of the native New Yorkers is slated to become quite the megamerger in Hollywood.

Rodriguez was the highest-paid player in Major League Baseball for years and is ranked as the 16th highest-paid pro athlete of all time, earning some $600 million during his career, according to Forbes.

Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The power couple's combined net worth is expected to near $1 billion dollars -- on the heels of music's first billionaire couple, Jay Z and Beyonce.