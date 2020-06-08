JLo, A-Rod join George Floyd Black Lives Matter march in Hollywood

Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez joined protesters who took to the streets of Los Angeles Sunday to address racial injustice after the death of George Floyd.

The singer and former slugger donned masks and gloves as they marched, chanted and held up signs supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.

"This country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all," Lopez wrote on Instagram alongside a video of the peaceful protest. "We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world. So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change."

In the video, the couple can be seen marching side by side, with signs saying "Let's get loud for black lives matter" and "BLM enough is enough."

Lopez said the signs were made by two of her children, Emme and Max.

"Max told me a few days ago: 'you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.' I said, 'funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?' And they did!!" Lopez said on the social media platform.

"Los Angeles, we are proud to join you in peaceful protest tonight," former baseball slugger Alex Rodriguez wrote on Instagram. "We are proud to walk alongside you, and to share in spreading such an important message. Thank you for speaking up. Thank you for continuing to fight the good fight. Thank for you using your voices for good. America: It's time to listen."

Floyd died May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes while Floyd was handcuffed. Protests over his death have been overwhelmingly peaceful in recent days.

Sunday's demonstration in Hollywood came on the heels of formal and impromptu memorials stretching from Minneapolis to North Carolina and beyond to mourn the death of Floyd.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

