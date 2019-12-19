Expand / Collapse search
Jeffrey Epstein holiday sweaters step up the ugly trend

Crude humor for Christmas, anyone?

By FOXBusiness
More to Epstein guard investigation than the government has revealed: Andrew Napolitano

Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano discusses the investigation of Jeffrey Epstein’s prison guards for allegedly neglecting their duty to check on the suicidal inmate and the chances that Epstein’s death was a homicide.

For the family member that likes to make edgy statements during holiday gatherings, there’s a collection of Jeffrey Epstein “ugly” sweaters on Amazon.

The New York Post reported on the controversial designs Thursday, which lean into the popular online conspiracy theory that the 66-year-old financier and convicted sex offender was murdered in his jail cell in August instead of committing suicide.

EPSTEIN ESTATE LOOKING TO COMPENSATE ABUSE VICTIMS

The "Christmas Lights Are A Lot Like Epstein They Don't Hang Themselves Sweater Shirt" is being sold on Amazon for $19.80 plus shipping. (Amazon)

“Christmas lights are a lot like Epstein, they don’t hang themselves,” one sweater shirt reads by Amazon handmade seller MatrixTee. The white sweater retails for $19.80 and features red and green snowflakes as well as a Santa hat-wearing, Christmas tree light-holding Epstein.

Another sweater by Amazon seller Wild Bobby dabbled into rhymes with the following: “During Christmas, an elf may sit on a shelf, but Epstein didn’t kill himself.” The snowflake and Santa hat-adorned sweater is available in eight colors and has a starting price of $29.99.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN ALLEGED SUICIDE ATTEMPT VIDEO IS 'GONE': LAWYER

The "Elf on A Shelf But Epstein Didn't Kill Himself | Men's Ugly Christmas Sweater Crewneck Graphic Sweatshirt" is being sold on Amazon, starting at $29.99. (Amazon)

Several other sellers have listed Epstein-branded apparel, accessories and home goods. For example, Amazon sellers Flowershave367 and Exclusively Your LLC are selling “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” Christmas tree ornaments while seller Sassy Takes is selling a holiday notebook that follows the same theme.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN DEATH A SUICIDE BY HANGING, MEDICAL EXAMINER RULES

The "Jeffrey Epstein Didn't Kill Himself Naughty Nice Christmas Tree Ornament" is being sold on Amazon for $10.99 plus shipping. (Amazon)

Amazon did not immediately respond to FOX Business’s request for comment on the Epstein merchandise being sold on its website.

New York City’s medical examiner ruled Epstein’s death as a suicide by hanging. A bed sheet tied to the top bunk of his bed was cited as the tool he used to end his life at the Metropolitan Correctional Center.

Epstein’s unexpected passing took place one day after the court unsealed documents that detailed decades of the alleged abuse.

An Emerson College poll at the time of his death showed that 34 percent of respondents believe Epstein was murdered while 33 percent believe he committed suicide and 32 percent are unsure.

According to a report from Variety earlier this month, Epstein-themed Christmas merchandise was said to be outselling “Game of Thrones” swag thanks to the growth of the conspiracy theory.