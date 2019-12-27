Jeff Bezos, nerd no more, hunks around in St. Barths

Despite the diamond that Lauren Sanchez is sporting on her right hand, all eyes are on the Amazon tech titan as the couple hit the town for a romantic dinner during their holiday getaway in St. Barths.

Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of the online retailer Amazon, and his gal-pal were spotted strolling hand-in-hand to a romantic dinner alongside the waterfront Thursday evening, according to the Daily Mail.

Bezos was seen wearing a white top and red chinos, and Sanchez opted for a skin-tight, leopard-print dress as they walked down the promenade to the restaurant.

Earlier in the day, Bezos — the world’s richest man with a net worth of $131 billion — was also caught sporting multi-colored shorts and a dark short-sleeved shirt as they headed for boat moored nearby, according to the outlet. Meanwhile, Sanchez was wearing a bikini under a long-sleeved cover-up during the Thursday outing, according to the outlet.

JEFF BEZOS, GIRLFRIEND LAUREN SANCHEZ SPOTTED IN ST. BARTH FOR HOLIDAY GETAWAY

The pair was first spotted on the island, which has become somewhat of a celebrity enclave earlier this week.

The first few images of their loved-up vacation caught the attention of scores of media outlets, many of which focused on the hefty rock sitting on Sanchez's right hand which was caught by an eagle-eyed photographer.

The couple's relationship was revealed in January. The pictures first surfaced after reports that Sanchez's divorce with Hollywood power player Patrick Whitesell would be finished by the end of October, freeing her up to marry the Amazon figurehead.

BILLIONAIRES FLOCKING TO ST. BARTHS IN SUPERYACHTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Since arriving in the French Caribbean island, Bezos has been photographed gallivanting in outfits that are a far cry away from his clothing style depicted in the early days of his career.

In a late 90s profile by Wired, Bezos' style was depicted as white or blue dress shirts and a pair of khaki pants.

However, since rising to prominence, Bezos has seemingly undergone quite the makeover with some dubbing him a "style icon" or "influencer."

And this isn't the first time those are taking notice of his style.

This past summer, the Amazon chief was spotted regularly in, the now-notorious, swim trunks this past summer, prompting his fans to scour the internet for them. French swimwear brand, Vilebrequin, relaunched those $260 trunks to meet the demand for them that surged after Bezos was photographed wearing them.

