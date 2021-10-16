Expand / Collapse search
Jeff Bezos

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez pack on PDA during NYC visit

Bezos and Sanchez first debuted their relationship shortly after news broke of the Amazon founder's divorce from MacKenzie Bezos in 2019

Fox Business Flash top headlines for October 15

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez were spotted packing on the PDA in New York City on Friday.

Bezos, 57, and Sanchez, 51, shared a kiss while on a walk around the city. The couple had enjoyed a day of shopping and shared a meal with Sanchez's ex, Tony Gonzalez.

Gonzalez' family also joined for the occasion. Sanchez and Gonzalez were together in the 2000s and share a son, Nikko.

Bezos and Sanchez had been in New York just a day after celebrating William Shatner's successful space voyage.

JEFF BEZOS, LAUREN SANCHEZ COZY UP AT SUN VALLEY, IDAHO BILLIONAIRES SUMMER CAMP

Jeff Bezos and girlfriend Lauren Sanchez pack on the PDA on the streets of New York a day after welcoming William Shatner back from his space voyage. The couple enjoyed a day of lunch and shopping accompanied by Lauren's ex, Tony Gonzalez, and his fa (JosiahW / BACKGRID)

Sanchez has shared photos from Wednesday's launch on social media. Bezos and the former news anchor were both at the site to see Shatner's launch.

Sanchez also penned a sweet note to Bezos on Instagram ahead of the launch. 

"Good luck on the launch my love," she captioned a photo of Bezos on a horse. "This morning you and your @blueorigin team will be launching 4 incredible people into space, just yards away from where we were riding horses yesterday. Truly incredible! You never cease to amaze me."

Shatner was joined by Blue Origin Vice President of New Shepard Mission and Flight Operations Audrey Powers as well as Dr. Chris Boshuizen and Glen de Vries.