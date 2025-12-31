Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos celebrate holidays with luxury trips to Aspen and St. Barts

Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos celebrated the holidays in high style, splitting time between Aspen and St. Barts.

The Amazon founder, 61, and the media personality, 56, were photographed several times in the ski town of Aspen, Colorado, in the days leading up to Christmas before jetting off to the Caribbean to ring in the new year, according to Page Six.

The newlyweds, who tied the knot in Venice earlier this summer, were spotted smiling on Dec. 22 during a daytime outing in Aspen.

Bezos wore a blue jacket with jeans, sunglasses and a black cowboy hat, while Sánchez Bezos opted for a black fur coat paired with black boots and sunglasses.

Bezos also sported a gray beard, marking a shift from his traditionally clean-shaven look, People Magazine reported.

The couple was photographed again on Christmas Eve, strolling hand in hand through Aspen.

Bezos chose a black jacket with jeans, sunglasses and a cowboy hat, while Sánchez Bezos wore a black zip-up sweater, blue jeans, boots and sunglasses.

During their Aspen stay, the pair were also seen shopping at the high-end Western wear store, Kemo Sabe, alongside DJ Diplo, according to Page Six.

After wrapping up their Colorado getaway, Bezos and Sánchez Bezos headed south to St. Barts, where they were spotted at Nikki Beach.

Sánchez Bezos stood out in a wide-brimmed sun hat and was even seen hopping onto a seat to dance, Page Six reported.

"There was security everywhere," one onlooker told the outlet.

The couple’s $500 million mega-yacht, Koru, was also spotted nearby, according to Page Six.

The duo's itinerary mirrors last year’s holiday celebrations, when the pair similarly split time between Aspen and St. Barts, Page Six reported.

The outings follow the couple's wedding earlier this summer. Bezos and Sánchez Bezos exchanged vows on June 27 in Venice, Italy, during a lavish three-day extravaganza that drew some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

Guests included Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian, and Gayle King, who previously joined Sánchez in the all-female flight to space.

Following their nuptials, the newlyweds spent the summer traveling between the U.S. and Europe.

FOX Business' Daniella Genovese and Lori Bashian contributed to this report.