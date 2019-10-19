Jeff Bezos' girlfriend Lauren Sanchez' divorce to be finalized by end of the month: Report

Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend can now make it official and tie the knot.

With the details and stipulations of their separation finally ironed out, TV host Lauren Sanchez is officially divorcing her husband, and will soon be free to marry billionaire boyfriend, Jeff Bezos, according to court documents filed this week, Page Six confirmed Friday.

Sanchez had been married to Hollywood power player Patrick Whitesell since 2005, with the couple having two children before separating last year amidst news of Bezos’ and Sanchez’s growing courtship.

Celebrity divorce lawyer Laura Wasser mediated Sanchez and Whitesell’s divorce, which is expected to be finalized late this month.

Under the divorce proceedings agreement, Sanchez and Whitesell will share joint custody of their son and daughter, while property settlements were divided up easily due to an existing prenuptial agreement between the two.

The 55-year-old Amazon founder and CEO recently underwent his own divorce proceedings, ending his 25-year long marriage to MacKenzie Bezos in April, with his ex-wife awarded $35.6 billion in Amazon stock – making her one of the top five richest women in the world and one of Amazon’s largest shareholders.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos retained a 12 percent stake worth around $114.8 billion and still remains one of the world’s richest person despite the divorce, according to Bloomberg.

Bezos had initially announced their separation in a tweet back in January, with reports of a budding relationship with Sanchez surfacing a month later in a National Enquirer report.

Media outlets report that both Bezos and Sanchez have been “practically living together” during the television personality’s separation and subsequent divorce to Whitesell, who himself has become an extremely eligible bachelor with a net worth of over $100 million.

Expect wedding bells to ring in the near future with Bezos and Sanchez now free to tie the knot after their previous high-profile and highly publicized divorce proceedings.

