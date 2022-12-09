Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Auto

Jeep issues recall and stop-sale order on 63K hybrid Wrangler SUVs for power loss

Software glitch causing the issue

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com video

FOX Business Flash top headlines for December 9

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com

Jeep is recalling 62,909 plug-in hybrid Wrangler 4xe models due to a software issue that could cause a power failure.

Dealers have also been ordered to stop selling the affected vehicles until the issue has been resolved.

Every truck built between September 2, 2020, and August 17, 2022, has the faulty software, which may cause the engine to shut down due to a condition "caused by diagnostic reactions to faults caused by loss of communication."

Two accidents and one injury have been linked to the issue, and 196 warranty claims have been filed.

STELLANTIS, US GOVERNMENT WARN 276K VEHICLE OWNERS TO PARK OLDER MODELS AFTER TAKATA AIR BAGS KILLED 3 DRIVERS

jeep red

The Wrangler 4xe is the best-selling plug-in hybrid. (Jeep)

The fix for the voluntary recall involves updating the calibration software for the Transmission Control Module, Hybrid Control Processor and Auxiliary Hybrid Control Processor.

jeep cutaway

It combines a four-cylinder engine with electric drive. (Jeep / Fox News)

The newest 2023 model year trucks are being built with the new software.

DEREK JETER IS A JEEP SALESMAN NOW

The Wrangler 4xe is the best-selling plug-in hybrid vehicle in the U.S., according to Jeep.

jeep charge

Jeep also offers a plug-in 4xe version of the Grand Cherokee. (Jeep)

The four-door model has a starting price of $56,530 and is currently eligible for the federal $7,500 electric vehicle tax credit.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Official notifications are scheduled to begin going out to owners on January 12, 2023, but they can reach out to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 (TTY 800-424-9153) or check www.nhtsa.gov for more information. The update will need to be completed at a service center.