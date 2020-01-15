Amazon Prime to get 'Jack Reacher' series

A series based on the best-selling novels by Lee Child is going ahead at Amazon.

"Jack Reacher" will air on Amazon's Prime Video streaming platform, with the first season based on the inaugural Reacher novel, "The Killing Floor," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Child's book series is about a military veteran who lives a nomadic life as a freelance investigator and problem solver.

Child has written more than 20 novels featuring the character and has sold more than 100 million copies and the books have been translated in 49 languages.

Tom Cruise starred in two of the movie versions, 2012's "Jack Reacher" and 2016's "Jack Reacher: Never Go Back."

Amazon Studios, Skydance Television and Paramount Television Studios are behind the project.

A premiere date has not been set.