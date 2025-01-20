Israeli airline broadcasts news of hostage release to all flights

El Al, Israel's national airline, celebrated the freedom of three Israeli hostages on Sunday by broadcasting the news to all the passengers on its network of flights.

Romi Gonen, Doron Steinbrecher and Emily Damari were released to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) after spending 471 days as prisoners in Gaza, marking the first step in Israel's historic cease-fire and hostage exchange agreement with Hamas.

"I am excited to tell you we have just been updated about the return of Romi, Doron and Emily to Israel after more than 470 days in Hamas captivity in Gaza. El Al and the people of Israel remain steadfast in our commitment and hope for the reunion of all our loved ones," a control center representative said in a video clip of the announcement that was posted to the airline's social media page.

ISRAEL RELEASES 90 PALESTINIAN PRISONERS AS PART OF CEASE-FIRE DEAL TO FREE HOSTAGES

The announcement was broadcast to all of its flights around the world, including those in the air and on the ground.

Passengers can be heard cheering aboard the flights as the announcement was broadcast.

"This moment fills us with hope and deep gratitude. We celebrate their return and continue to hold onto the heartfelt wish for the safe return of all the Israeli hostages as soon as possible," the airline wrote on X alongside the clip.

The release of the hostages comes as part of a U.S.-Qatar-Egypt-mediated deal , in which Israel will release 90 Palestinian prisoners, some convicted of murder.

FIRST HOSTAGES RETURN TO ISRAEL AFTER 471 DAYS IN CAPTIVITY

Critics fear the potential security risks of releasing individuals involved in terror attacks that claimed Israeli lives. Defense Minister Israel Katz acknowledged these concerns, stating, "This is a moment of hope, but we must remain vigilant. We will not rest until all hostages are returned, alive or for burial."

Former President Biden reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting Israel and ensuring the deal’s success, while acknowledging its complexity. "This deal must be seen through to its end. It falls to the next administration to continue this work, but today is a step forward."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The first phase of the agreement is set to last five weeks, with hostages and prisoners exchanged in carefully planned stages. By the 16th day, negotiations will begin for the second phase, focusing on the release of soldiers and young men, as well as the return of bodies. The IDF will maintain a presence in Gaza during this period, moving troops to a new security zone to oversee the deal’s implementation.

Fox News' Efrat Lachter contributed to this report.